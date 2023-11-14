The Van Wert County Courthouse

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023

Post to host children’s christmas party

The Auxiliary to VFW Post 5803 in Van Wert will host their annual Children’s Christmas Party from 2-4 p.m. Saturday December 9.

All local children between the ages of 0-10 years of age are invited to attend. Registration is required to attend this event. To register, email aux5803@gmail.com and provide your child’s age and gender to ensure the Post has the appropriate gifts. Registration will end 12 p.m. Thursday, November 30.

