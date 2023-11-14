Post to host children’s christmas party

Submitted information

The Auxiliary to VFW Post 5803 in Van Wert will host their annual Children’s Christmas Party from 2-4 p.m. Saturday December 9.

All local children between the ages of 0-10 years of age are invited to attend. Registration is required to attend this event. To register, email aux5803@gmail.com and provide your child’s age and gender to ensure the Post has the appropriate gifts. Registration will end 12 p.m. Thursday, November 30.