Random Thoughts: postseason, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The latest installment of Random Thoughts centers around games of the week, poll champions, Massillon Washington, Marion Local, and the Cleveland Browns.

Games of the Week

Columbus Grove and Bluffton II should be an excellent rematch. The two teams met in the regular season finale for the NWC title. Now they’re meeting on a neutral field for the Region 22 championship and a spot in next week’s state semifinals.

In Division V Region 18, Liberty Center and Coldwater will meet, two heavyweights who both probably belong in the state title game. It should be quite a game.

Based on what they’ve accomplished this season, Celina and Hamilton-Badin could be interesting as well.

Poll champions

Of the seven Associated Press football poll champions, just one is out of the playoffs.

Clinton-Massie, the Division IV poll champion lost to Kettering Archbishop Alter 21-3 in the Region 16 semifinals. All other poll champions – Lakewood St. Edward, Massillon Washington, Toledo Central Catholic, Perry, Kirtland and Marion Local are all still playing.

In search of No. 1

Massillon Washington has a storied history and a number of poll championships, along with a handful of mythical national championships from decades ago.

What the Tigers don’t have is an on-the-field state championship. Since the playoffs began in 1972, the Tigers haven’t won one. They have six runner-up finishes, but no championships. They have a good shot at changing that in about three weeks.

In search of No. 14

If Marion Local wins the Division VII state championship (I’ll be shocked if they don’t), it would be the 14th in school history and easily the most all-time in the playoff era.

The Browns

If you’re a Cleveland Browns fan like me, you’re still ecstatic about Sunday’s win over Baltimore.

Judging by social media alone, a number of Browns fans had nothing good to say about DeShaun Watson in the first half. After the game was over, some of those comments had not aged well.

I’ve admitted many times that I’m not a Watson fan. I don’t like what they gave up for him and the issues that plagued him the past couple of years certainly weren’t endearing. Yet for at least a quarter on Sunday, you could see what the Browns saw when they made the trade.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.