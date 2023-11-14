Thomas L. Sanderson

Thomas L. Sanderson, 77, of Van Wert, passed away at 2:44 a.m. Monday, November 13, 2023, surrounded by his loving family, at Mercy-St. Rita’s Hospital in Lima.

He was born on June 5, 1946, in Wetzel, to Furl and Dola (Caris) Sanderson. He married the former Carol (Stirn) Saylor July 10, 1982.

Tom retired from the Eaton Corporation, in Van Wert, after 36 1/2 years of service. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing dice and cards. Tom didn’t know a stranger and always had a kind word for everyone he met. But, most importantly, Tom loved his family.

Tom is survived by his wife, Carol Sanderson of Van Wert; his children, Lori (Kent) Klinger of Fort Jennings, Londa (Kevin) Agler of Ottawa, Tammy Hartman of Ohio City, Brad (Kim) Saylor of Van Wert and Dave Sanderson of Johnstown, Ohio; his grandchildren, Justin (Khandiss) Klinger, Gregory Klinger, Abby Wilson, Stephanie (Andrew) Pennington, Kevin (Samantha) Agler, Tabitha Hartman, Adam (Sierra) Saylor, Kelsey Saylor and Korbin Sanderson; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Leo (Barb) Sanderson of Rockford, Dana (Sheila) Sanderson of Van Wert, Donnie Sanderson of Van Wert, and Bill (Charlene) Sanderson of Van Wert; a brother-in-law, Steve Stirn of Lakeland, Florida; a sister in law, Chris (Damian) Medford of Pleasantville, Tennessee; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Furl and Dola Sanderson; a grandson, Toby Tate; a son-in-law, Boone Hartman; a sister-in-law, Marti Sanderson; and his father and mother-in-law, Don and Dot Stirn.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 17, at Trinity Friends Church, Van Wert, with Pastor Matt McGovern, officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the church. To honor Tom, guests are asked to wear their favorite sports team casual attire.

Preferred memorials may be directed to any youth organization the donor chooses.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.