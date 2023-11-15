Alice A. Knapke

Alice A. Knapke, 86, of Van Wert, passed away Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at Hearth and Home, Van Wert.

She was born May 26, 1937, in Coldwater, to Julian and Frances (Geier) Koesters, who both preceded her in death. She married Gerald Knapke June 6, 1998, and he passed away September 8, 2023.

She is survived by her children and in-laws, Pam and Barry Barnard of Columbus, Bob and Lori Schlosser of Tennessee, Teresa and Mike Staas of Dayton, and Tami Kercher of Atlanta; grandchildren Austin (Carly) Barnard, Brianna (Jason) Schriner, Candice Schlosser, BJ Schlosser, Kayla Kercher, Karli Kercher and step-granddaughter Sonarei (Chris) Hammond; great-grandchildren, Minka Schlosser and Kendall Schriner; stepchildren, Kirk and Laurie Knapke of Fort Myers, Florida, Kory Knapke of Los Angeles, California; siblings and in-laws Ken and Bernice Koesters of Coldwater, Harold Koesters of Coldwater, Bernice and George Post of Indiana.

She was preceded in death by sister-in-law Joyceann Koesters and step daughter Kelli Knapke.

She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert. Alice had a unique sense of humor and loved to socialize with friends and family. She enjoyed golfing followed by happy hour and was a talented seamstress.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 18, at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Coldwater. Burial will follow in St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Coldwater. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the Alzheimers Association.

The family extends a special appreciation to Hearth and Home in Van Wert for the loving care given over the years.