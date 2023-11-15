Lincolnview donation…

Lincolnview Local Schools recently held its 2023-2024 United Way campaign. The Lincolnview staff donated over $6,000 to help support the 32 local agencies currently receiving funding from the United Way. Lincolnview is a loyal supporter of the United Way and actively participates in the annual campaign and fundraisers. Staff and students were also very generous with the number of food items donated for the Vantage Day of Caring Food Drive. Lincolnview is now gearing up for the annual Rivals United week in February, 2024. Photo submitted