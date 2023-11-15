VSC to host Veterans Holiday Brunch

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert County Veterans Service Commission will host a Veterans Holiday Brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, December 3, in the cafeteria at Vantage Career Center. The event is free, dine-in only, and open to all veterans of Van Wert County and their immediate families (spouses/significant others and dependent children). Pre-registration is not required.

The menu will include scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, waffles, roasted red potatoes, biscuits and gravy, breakfast burritos, muffins, fruit, and apple and orange juice.

The holiday brunch has been scheduled between the holidays, so as not to interfere with those who have family gatherings to attend. On the other hand, this event provides the opportunity for single veterans, who do not have family, to share a holiday meal with fellow veterans and experience the togetherness of the holidays they otherwise might not.

The Veterans Service Commission hopes to foster a sense of camaraderie amongst the veteran community regardless of the era the veteran served.

The meal is being prepared by the Vantage Career Center Culinary Arts program instructed by Scott Shardelow. After being approached with the idea, Mr. Shardelow presented his class with the details. The students made the decision to partner with the Veterans Service Commission for the event and created the menu.

It is the hope of the Veterans Service Commission that this will be the first of an annual holiday event presented to the veteran community in partnership with the Vantage Culinary Arts program.