Sentencing hearings held in local court

VW independent staff

Five sentencing hearings were among the cases handled this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Richard Bendele, 45, of Van Wert, was sentenced to two years of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date and 100 hours of community service for aggravated possession of drugs. He must complete mental health/substance abuse assessment and treatment and was ordered to pay monthly probation fees and court costs.

James Porter, Jr., 42, of Ohio City, was sentenced to 50 days in jail for receiving stolen property, a first degree misdemeanor. He was also ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Alexis Stemen, 24, of Delphos, was sentenced to 10 days jail, one year of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date, and 26 hours of community service for assault, a first degree misdemeanor. In addition, Stemen must undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment and pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Amber Worl, 44, of Delphos, was sentenced to up to six months at the WORTH Center, three years of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date and 100 hours of community service for possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony. She is to possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

In a separate case, visiting Judge Mark O’Conner sentenced Craig Marks, 42, of Youngstown, to 18 months in prison for extortion, a third degree felony, and failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth degree felony. The sentences will be served consecutively for a total of 26 months prison. He was given credit for 43 days already served and was ordered to pay court costs.

Two other hearings were held in court.

Sharley Blake, 37, of Willshire, changed her plea to guilty of insurance fraud, a fourth degree felony, and two counts of endangering children, first degree misdemeanors. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was set for 9 a.m. January 17.

Zachariah German, 36, of Ohio City, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. January 3.