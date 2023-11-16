Larry W. Schaufelberger

Larry W. Schaufelberger, 91, of Van Wert, passed away at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

He was born February 17, 1932, in Hicksville, to Albert D. and Nina C. (Phillips) Schaufelberger. He married the former Alice M. Germann on March 17, 1963.

He retired from Van Wert City Schools after 36 years of teaching music. Larry was a member of Grace Methodist Church in Hicksville and had attended St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert. He was also a member of the Ohio Music Educators Association and the Ohio State University Alumni Association. Larry was a former editor of the Ohio State University Newsletter for the Van Wert and Paulding County Alumni Association, a Civil War enthusiast and had served a combined 60 years as the choir director for First United Methodist Church and St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, both in Van Wert. Larry was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan and loved supporting all of his grandchildren and attending their activities.

Larry is survived by his son, Matthew (Julie) Schaufelberger of Van Wert, and grandchildren, Jakob, Joseph, Allison and Erin Schaufelberger.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Nina Schaufelberger; his wife, Alice Schaufelberger, and siblings, Mindred A. Schaufelberger and Mary Alice Porter.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, November 20, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert. Larry and Alice’s cremated remains will be buried at Forest Lawn Cemetery, in Hicksville, and Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert at a later date. Visitation will be held from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, November 19 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, preferred memorials may be directed to the West Liberty Salem Choir to further Larry’s love of music and to impact future musicians.