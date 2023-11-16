Sgts. do Hero Workouts at the Marsh

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Marsh Foundation School was the site of a unique Veterans Day celebration on Friday. Two United States Army personnel, Staff Sargeant Vickers and Staff Sargeant Wessel joined the Marsh fitness classes for hero workouts.

Each student was able to spin the wheel and then perform the workout dedicated in honor of the military personnel that they landed on. SSG Vickers and Wessel jumped right in, performing the workouts with the students.

SSG Vickers and SSG Wessel attended fitness class with Marsh Foundation students on Veteran’s Day and performed hero workouts right along with them. Photo submitted

According to event planner and Marsh Program Manager Mackenzie Basil, this is a great partnership that has been developed between the Marsh and Army personnel.

“It is something we look forward to growing,” she said. “The staff sergeants were in the trenches and working out with our kids. It was fun to see our students showing off their strength to the military personnel.”

Each hero on the wheel represented a soldier who sacrificed everything for our country. For example, Matt Maupin’s workout consisted of four rounds for time, 800-meter run, 49 pushups, 49 sit ups and 49 air squats.

In addition to the energy and physical inspiration the two provided, the staff sergeants also spoke on resiliency and adaptability, two great messages for the Marsh students. Veterans Day was a meaningful day for this special event and gave everyone in attendance an even deeper appreciation for Veterans and their service to our country.

“We appreciate SSG Wessel and SSG for joining us for Veterans Day and the energy and inspiration they brought to our students,” Basil said.

