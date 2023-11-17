New policy for unemployment recipients

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Director Matt Damschroder has announced that, effective immediately, anyone applying for unemployment benefits must use a bank with a physical office in Ohio if they would like to be paid by direct deposit. This requirement is the result of Senate Bill 302, which the General Assembly passed and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed earlier this year, in an effort to further deter fraud.

“When individuals apply for unemployment benefits, they choose how they would like to receive payment: typically either through direct deposit into their checking account or on a prepaid debit card,” Damschroder said. “Starting today, if their bank doesn’t have a physical office in Ohio, they must be paid by debit card.”

Ohio’s prepaid debit card for unemployment benefits is called the U.S. Bank ReliaCard. It may be used to make purchases, get cash, and pay bills everywhere the U.S. Bank ReliaCard is accepted.

Approximately 38,000 Ohioans are currently receiving unemployment benefits. This requirement will primarily affect new applicants, not existing claimants. However, if existing claimants renew a claim, open an additional claim, or update the information on their claim, this requirement will

apply to them, too.