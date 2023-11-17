S. Shannon crash…

The Van Wert Police Department tended to this two-vehicle crash on S. Shannon St., near Westwood Drive Friday morning. A 17-year-old boy was southbound on S. Shannon St. and allegedly tried to pass three cars at a high rate of speed. He collided with a van that was also traveling south. The driver of the van went to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, while the teen did not seek treatment. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer