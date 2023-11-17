Senior Snowflake donations sought

VW independent staff/submitted information

The holiday season looks different for many people around the community, including local senior citizens. The intent of the “Senior Snowflake” program is to help brighten the spirits of in need senior citizens during the holiday season. The Van Wert Council on Aging would like to help as many senior citizens as possible this holiday season.

The senior center is collecting the following everyday essential items: body wash, shampoo, conditioner, toilet paper, cleaning products, trash bags, large print crossword puzzles, laundry soap , dish soap, lotion, toothbrush, toothpaste, mouth wash, socks, hats, gloves, batteries, stamps, notepads, pens, trash bags, paper towels, paper plates, denture cleaner or adhesive, and manicure kits. Items can be dropped off at the Council on Aging, 220 Fox Rd. Van Wert, until Friday, December 8. Items can be also purchased on the Council on Aging’s Amazon wish list by scanning the QR Code and items will be sent directly to the senior center. Food donations will not be accepted.

Once all of these items are collected and the baskets are fulfilled for the program they will then be distributed throughout all of Van Wert County. In order for this program to come together it takes many people around our community, donations and volunteers. If individuals, businesses or organizations would like to donate or volunteer for the senior snowflake program please call the Van Wert Council on Aging at 419.238.5011 or email us at info@coavw.org.