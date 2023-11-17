Teams move on to state semifinals

VW independent sports

Several area high school football teams are state bound after claiming regional championships on Friday.

In Division III Region 12, No. 6 seed Celina (12-2) upset No. 1 seed Hamilton Badin (13-1) 37-25. The Bulldogs will face Columbus Bishop Watterson (13-1) in the Division III state semifinals in Xenia on Friday.

Columbus Grove (12-2) claimed a second consecutive Division VI Region 22 championship by holding off Bluffton (12-2) in a rematch, 17-10, in Findlay. The Bulldogs also defeated the Pirates 14-7 in the regular season finale. Columbus Grove will face Versailles (12-2) at Wapakoneta on Friday. The Tigers defeated Anna 31-14.

In Division VII, Region 28, defending state champion Marion Local (14-0) scored 41 points in the second half and claimed a 48-0 win over Ansonia (13-1). The Flyers will face Patrick Henry (12-2) in Friday’s state semifinals in Lima. The Patriots held off McComb 40-38.

Coldwater’s season came to an end with a 17-7 loss to Liberty Center in the Division V Region 18 finals at Lima.