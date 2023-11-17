The Van Wert County Courthouse

Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023

Teams move on to state semifinals

VW independent sports

Several area high school football teams are state bound after claiming regional championships on Friday.

In Division III Region 12, No. 6 seed Celina (12-2) upset No. 1 seed Hamilton Badin (13-1) 37-25. The Bulldogs will face Columbus Bishop Watterson (13-1) in the Division III state semifinals in Xenia on Friday.

Columbus Grove (12-2) claimed a second consecutive Division VI Region 22 championship by holding off Bluffton (12-2) in a rematch, 17-10, in Findlay. The Bulldogs also defeated the Pirates 14-7 in the regular season finale. Columbus Grove will face Versailles (12-2) at Wapakoneta on Friday. The Tigers defeated Anna 31-14.

In Division VII, Region 28, defending state champion Marion Local (14-0) scored 41 points in the second half and claimed a 48-0 win over Ansonia (13-1). The Flyers will face Patrick Henry (12-2) in Friday’s state semifinals in Lima. The Patriots held off McComb 40-38.

Coldwater’s season came to an end with a 17-7 loss to Liberty Center in the Division V Region 18 finals at Lima.

