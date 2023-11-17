Tuesday hearing set for homeless man

VW independent staff

A homeless man accused of causing damage at the main branch of the Brumback Library remains in the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

Court records show Todd J. Bruseau, 48, is currently charged with vandalism, a fifth degree felony. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Thursday in Van Wert Municipal Court but it was moved to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 21. He was ordered to remain in jail until the hearing.

The vandalism occurred at approximately 6 a.m. Saturday, November 11. According to Police Chief Doug Weigle, Bruseau used a flag pole to break two windows on the front of the W. Main St. library. He’s also accused of causing damage to several bubble lamps and glass to a flood light. There’s no indication Bruseau entered the library.

A police report indicated Bruseau said he had thrown the flag through the library window because “it had said derogatory things towards Vanna White and her office.”