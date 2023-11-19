Terry L. Chapman

Terry L. Chapman, 69, of Van Wert, passed away Saturday evening, November 18, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

He was born on May 20, 1954, in Tampa, Florida, the son of John and Mary Lou (Morey) Chapman, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Joyce Ann Tripplet on July 8, 1995, and she survives in Van Wert.

Other family members include his three daughters, April Grimm of Minster, Rebecca Lacey (Edwin Martin) of Phoenix, Arizona, and Kristen Chapman of Oglesby, Illinois; seven grandchildren, Matthew (Ashley) Biederman, Chase Grimm, Bailey Lacey, Alana Lacey, Kaelynn Lacey, McKenzie Yarger and Dylan Boyle; two sisters, Teresa (Richard) Arnold of Lima and Anita Chapman (Todd Thuman) of Wapakoneta, and many other family members who loved him.

In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Chapman.

Terry was a 1972 graduate of Wapakoneta Senior High School. He retired from Dana Corporation in Lima after 30 years of service. After retirement, he volunteered at C.A.L.L Ministries in Celina for many years. He enjoyed bowling, computers and raising aquarium fish.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, November 21, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert. There will be calling hours from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday.

Preferred memorials: the Humane Society of Van Wert or C.A.L.L. Ministries Food Pantry in Celina.

