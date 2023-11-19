Vernon Ray Adams

Vernon Ray Adams, a devoted husband, father, and cherished member of the community, passed away in his home, with his family on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, in Van Wert, at the age of 88.

Born on April 6, 1935, in Wetzel to Grant and Alta (Baker) Adams, Vernon lived a life filled with love, laughter, and a genuine appreciation for friends and family. Throughout his life, Vernon displayed an unwavering commitment to his family and his faith. On October 20, 1956, he was joined in holy matrimony with the love of his life, Mary Haugk. Together, they created a beautiful family and shared countless memories throughout the years.

After graduating from Hoaglin Jackson High School in 1953, he spent 40 years working at Aeroquip from which he retired. Vernon was also a clerk and zoning inspector for Pleasant Township for over 35 years. Vernon believed in service to others and was actively involved in his community. He served his country in the United States Army Reserves, displaying loyalty and dedication to his nation. A longtime member of First Presbyterian Church, he actively participated in various roles and supported the congregation’s endeavors. Vernon also dedicated his time as a Scout Master with the Boy Scouts of America, instilling important values and lessons in young minds.

Beyond his commitments and responsibilities, Vernon possessed a joy for life and a sense of adventure. He loved singing in barbershop quartets, camping, and was an accomplished go-kart driver. Traveling the world was one of his greatest pleasures, exploring Europe, Central America, and all 50 states of the United States. Vernon was a longtime member of the Masonic Temple. Vernon was a man of integrity, who lived by example.

Vernon’s true proudest achievements lie within his family. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Mary Adams, with whom he shared 67 years of companionship and unwavering love. His children, Cindy (Joe) Haas, Teri (Doug) Lautzenheiser, Steven (Lisa) Adams, and Timothy (Sandra) Adams, were the pride and joy of his heart. He cherished his sister, Nancy (Clair) Harting, sister-in-law, Barb Bulmahn (Vern Stork) and enjoyed the friendship of close family friends, Lucy Grieshaber (Van Wert), Chris Molinary (Virginia), and Nancy Gray (Indiana). Vernon’s legacy continues through his cherished grandchildren, Michael (Renee) Haas, Kristin (Paul) Diaz, Matthew Lautzenheiser, Logan (Sarah) Lautzenheiser, Evan (Britney) Lautzenheiser, Nathan Adams, Nicole Adams, Elizabeth (Seth) Zuber, Emily (Brian) Schintgen, and Kimberly Adams, as well as his great-grandchildren, Lauren and Andrew Haas, Noah, Alex, and Libby Diaz, Natalie Lautzenheiser and Brennan Zuber.

In addition to his parents, Vernon was preceded in death by his great-grandson, Allen Angel and brother-in-law, Leroy Bulmahn.

A visitation to honor Vernon’s life will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 2, at First Presbyterian Church, Van Wert. Following the visitation, a memorial service will take place at 10:30 a.m., allowing friends and family to celebrate Vernon’s remarkable life and say their final goodbyes. A meal will follow.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: First Presbyterian Church or CHP Home Care and Hospice.

