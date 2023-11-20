Applicants sought for leadership program

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2024 Leadership Van Wert County cohort. The program will be presented from January-September 2024, with each session taking place on the first Wednesday of each month at a different location within Van Wert County. In addition to the monthly sessions, the cohort will be responsible for finding, funding and facilitating a community service project. Tuition for the program is $475.

The 2023 Leadership Van Wert cohort recently completed their program year and partnered with the Van Wert County Agricultural Society to raise funds to repair the 4H Show Arena fence.

Northwest State Community College will continue as the exclusive sponsor of the Leadership Van Wert County program in 2024. The regional community college, based in Archbold, a public two-year college that is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. This accreditation allows the College to offer degree and certificate programs in the fields of arts and sciences, business and public services, nursing and allied health, and STEM and industrial technologies. They serve over 77,000 Northwest Ohio families across a six-county service area, including Van Wert county.

“Our mission is to provide access to education, and we remain committed to serving Van Wert and surrounding communities by launching a full-service facility in the near future,” NSCC President Dr. Todd Hernandez noted.

To learn more about the program or if interested in being a part of the 2024 cohort, click here to apply.