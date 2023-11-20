Fountain Park to light up Wed. night

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Service Club, Optimist Club of Van Wert, Main Street Van Wert and the Van Wert Parks Department are teaming up to bring the holiday spirit again this year with Christmas at Fountain Park.

This year’s special opening night ceremony will begin with the countdown to lights by Van Wert Mayor Ken Markward at 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 22, then Santa Claus, live reindeer and characters from 6-8 p.m.

The Girl Scouts will serve hot chocolate and the YWCA will provide donuts and coffee from Convoy Road Coffee, and the YMCA will provide cookies. The Van Wert High School Select Choir will sing Christmas carols and Remember When Photography will be taking photos of kids with Santa and giving parents a free digital download.

The display at Fountain Park will be on nightly from 6-10 p.m. through December 29, weather permitting.