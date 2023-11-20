Gas prices fall ahead of the holiday

VW independent staff/submitted information

As we head into a busy Thanksgiving travel period, average gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 10.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.11 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are 14.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 45.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 6.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.28 per gallon.

As of late Monday afternoon, gas at Murphy USA and other locations around Van Wert was under $3 per gallon. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.69 per gallon, while the most expensive was $4.45 per gallon, a difference of $1.76 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.27 a gallon on Monday. The national average is down 25.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 36.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

In Van Wert, gas prices ranged from $2.95 per gallon for self-serve regular at Murphy USA Monday night to $3.13 per gallon at Brookside on W. Main St.

“As millions of Americans gear up to hit the road for Thanksgiving, the national average is seeing its longest streak of declines in over a year, reaching a ninth straight week as gas prices fall to their lowest since January,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “GasBuddy now counts over 65,000 stations with a price of $2.99 per gallon or lower, while 11 states are seeing average prices below $3. In addition, we could see five more states join the sub-$3 club by Thanksgiving. The fall in gas prices, largely seasonal due to weakening gasoline demand, could extend for another week or two, leading to potentially the lowest gas prices since 2021 by Christmas.”

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

November 20, 2022: $3.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

November 20, 2021: $3.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

November 20, 2020: $1.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.10/g)

November 20, 2019: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

November 20, 2018: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

November 20, 2017: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

November 20, 2016: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.13/g)

November 20, 2015: $1.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.09/g)

November 20, 2014: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

November 20, 2013: $3.13/g (U.S. Average: $3.20/g)