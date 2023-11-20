Holiday Light Show to start Wednesday

VW independent staff

It’s a local holiday favorite and it’s about to make its 2023 debut.

The 16th annual 4-H Exchange Club Holiday Light Show will open for the season from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. The show will also be open from 6-9 p.m. November 23-26, November 30-December 3, December 7-10, and December 14-25. The display will feature over 160 lighted and animated displays, with over 250,000 lights. Several of the displays are over 30 feet tall.

The cost is $5 a carload and $25 for a bus, limo or 15-passenger van. Santa Claus will be there each Saturday and will hand out candy canes.

The show is again part of the 2023 Ohio Holiday Lights Trail, and is No. 30 in northwest Ohio. See the full list here.