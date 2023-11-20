Lancer bowlers open new season

VW independent sports

VERSAILLES — Coldwater swept Lincolnview in the season opener at McBo’s Lanes in Versailles on Saturday.

On the boys’ side, the Cavaliers posted a 2,910-1,962 victory. Grayden Clay led Lincolnview with a 157-141-298 series, followed by Evan Elling (140-124-264), Logan Block (113-124-237), Aaron Garay (116-120-236) and Zachary Newell (122-95-217).

The Lady Lancers fell 1,991-1,797, with Lily Wyatt notching the top score with a 161-113-274 series. Zoey Tracy rolled a 133-134-267 series, followed by Jenna Corzine (142-111-253), Abby Dannsenfelser (123-125-248), Karighan King (120) and Lily Holdgreve (82).