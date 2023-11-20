OHSAA announces semifinal sites

VW independent sports

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings and sites for this Friday night’s football state semifinal games. Last Tuesday, the OHSAA announced how the regions would be paired in the state semifinals, which is based on the geography of the schools involved.

Friday’s state semifinal games include regional champions Celina, Columbus Grove, Versailles and Marion Local.

Of the 28 regional champions, 17 were No. 1 seeds in their region. There were also three No. 2 seeds that have advanced to the state semifinals, along with one No. 3 seed, two No. 4 seeds, two No. 5 seeds, one No. 6 seed, one No. 7 seed and one No. 12 seed. A team’s won-lost record, regional seed and state rank do not factor into the state semifinal home/away designation.

All state semifinal sites are neutral sites. Each site receives a hosting stipend from the OHSAA and may also keep revenue from concessions, parking, 50-50 raffles and program sales. In addition, the OHSAA pays for the officials. Without schools being willing to host games, the OHSAA would not be able to use neutral sites. Many factors go into determining locations for each game, and rarely can a site be found that is exactly halftime between the two schools. Once a potential site is determined, the school must be available and willing to host a game on the requested night.

OHSAA Football State Semifinal Pairings

All games on Friday, November 24, at 7 p.m.

Pairings shown with Associated Press state rank

Division I

Springfield (9-5) vs. Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (10-4) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

No. 6 Hilliard Bradley (13-1) vs. No. 1 Lakewood St. Edward (12-1) at Mansfield Arlin Field

Division I State Championship: Friday, December 1, 7:30 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division II

No. 4 Cincinnati Anderson (13-1) vs. No. 1 Massillon Washington (14-0) at Historic Crew Stadium

No. 2 Avon (14-0) vs. No. 3 Akron Archbishop Hoban (12-1) at Parma Byers Field at Robert Boulton Stadium

Division II State Championship: Thursday, November 30, 7 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division III

No. 1 Toledo Central Catholic (14-0) vs. Chardon (11-3) at Elyria Mercy Field at Ely Stadium

Celina (12-2) vs. No. 4 Columbus Bishop Watterson (13-1) at Xenia Doug Adams Stadium

Division III State Championship: Friday, December 1, 3 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division IV

No. 5 Cleveland Glenville (11-2) vs. No. 4 Canton South (14-0) at Wadsworth High School Art Wright Stadium

No. 2 Steubenville (13-1) vs. Kettering Archbishop Alter (11-3) at Westerville Central High School

Division IV State Championship: Saturday, December 2, 7:30 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division V

No. 1 Perry (14-0) vs. No. 7 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (12-1) at Shelby WAC Stadium

No. 6 Germantown Valley View (13-1) vs. No. 2 Liberty Center (14-0) Sidney Memorial Stadium

Division V State Championship: Saturday, December 2, 3 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division VI

No. 2 Sugarcreek Garaway (14-0) vs. No. 1 Kirtland (13-1) at Louisville Leopard Stadium

No. 9 Columbus Grove (12-2) vs. Versailles (12-2) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field

Division VI State Championship: Friday, December 1, 10:30 a.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division VII

No. 10 Hamler Patrick Henry (12-2) vs. No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (14-0) at Lima Spartan Stadium

No. 5 Dalton (12-1) vs. Caldwell (11-3) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium

Division VI State Championship: Saturday, December 2, 10:30 a.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton