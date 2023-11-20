Random Thoughts: seeds, COY, The Game

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The latest installment of Random Thoughts centers around football playoff seeds, Coach of the Year, The Game and the Cleveland Browns.

Seeds

Out of the 28 teams in the OHSAA football state semifinals, only one is lower than a No. 7 seed.

Out of Division I, Region 2, No. 12 seed Springfield (9-5) has qualified for the semis. The Wildcats started the season 1-3 and were 3-5 after eight weeks. It’s fair to note that of Springfield’s five losses, four have come by a combined total of 17 points, including an eight point loss.

It’s a team that has gotten hot at the right time of the year and while I’m still not a fan of the expanded playoff format, you can make the argument that at least once in a while, a lower seed can make a deep playoff run.

Of the 28 regional champions, 20 were No. 1 or No. 2 seeds.

Coach of the Year

I mentioned this in the Monday Mailbag and I’ll said it again – Celina head football coach Brennan Bader should be the Division III Ohio Coach of the Year. Not co-Coach of the Year or anything like that, simply Coach of the Year.

Pigskin Pick’Em

This week’s Pigskin Pick’Em, which will consist of three area state semifinal games, will appear a day early, Wednesday, due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Game

For the second straight season, Ohio St. and Michigan will enter the regular season finale 11-0.

Perhaps it’s wishful thinking on my part but I actually like the Buckeyes in this game and a big reason is they’ve been able (and willing) to run the ball this season. The offense may not be churning out gaudy numbers compared to previous seasons but it’s much more balanced than the previous few seasons.

That, along with the defense, have me thinking Ohio St. will give Michigan all they can handle and more.

The Game II

I’m guessing that virtually every team in the Big 10 will be rooting for Ohio St. this Saturday. No one likes a cheater.

Also, I’m sure Ohio St. remembers Michigan planting the flag in the Block O after last year’s win in Columbus. I’m not suggesting the Buckeyes return the favor if they win, I’m just saying it could be another motivating factor.

Cleveland Browns

I know there are Cleveland Browns fans here. The Browns are 7-3. I repeat, the Browns are 7-3.

I truly believe this team has a Super Bowl caliber defense but with no Nick Chubb or DeShaun Watson (I know, the jury is still very much out on him), the offense simply won’t be able to produce enough points for a deep playoff run. Joe Flacco is a good addition from a mentoring perspective but his best days are obviously behind him.

Regardless, long suffering fans are enjoying this season so far.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.