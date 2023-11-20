Rotary hosts annual Tailgate Auction

Submitted information

A crowd of over 200 people enjoyed the Van Wert Rotary Club’s Tailgate Auction. The recent event included a viewing party of the Michigan St. vs. Ohio State football game that was televised on multiple large screen televisions, plus food catered by Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ and beer donated by the Lincoln Brewing Co.

A silent auction and live auction facilitated by Bee Gee Realty followed. The annual event raised funds to help the Agricultural Society purchase a LED sign to be located at the main entrance to the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

The Van Wert Rotary Club’s Tailgate Auction was the place to be for the Ohio St. vs. Michigan St. football game. Photo submitted

The auction committee thanked those who donated items for the auction, as well as platinum sponsors, Advanced Insurance Group, First Federal Savings and Loan, Ag Credit, and the Kriegel Holding Company.

Since 1988, Van Wert Rotary Club has hosted an annual auction to raise funds supporting countless community projects. With the community s help, Rotary has raised over $130,000 toward infrastructure improvement at several city parks, YMCA Camp Clay, Van Wert Reservoirs, Wassenberg Art Center, Salvation Army building, county schools, and many more.

If you have questions about the Van Wert Rotary Club or the Auction, contact Mark Verville (419.238.4390) or Aaron Anspach (419.238.6214).