Vantage Bd. to hold meeting tonight

VW independent staff

Expansion of the firefighter/EMT and CDL programs will be the focus of tonight’s special meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education.

The board will meet at 6 p.m. in the district conference room and board members are expected to approve a resolution allowing the school to build a 1,120 square foot fire building for the fire/EMT program and a 10,400 square foot parking/driving area for the CDL program to accommodate 57 additional students.

The total cost of the project is set at $1.3 million, with $1.2 million coming via a grant from the Career Technical Construction Program. The remaining $93,565 is Vantage’s local share.