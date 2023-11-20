Wassenberg art exhibit…

These works and many others were featured during Saturday’s opening reception at the 34th annual Artists’ Exhibit & Sale at the Wassenberg Art Center in Van Wert. The event features work by professional and amateur artists from around the region and across the country. It will run through Friday, December 15, with hours of 1-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 1-9 p.m. on Thursdays (excluding Thanksgiving), and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission is free and many of the paintings are for sale. Photos courtesy of Kay Sluterbeck