Choirs at PFW…

All four Van Wert High School choirs participated in last Friday’s Three Rivers Choral Festival held at Purdue University Fort Wayne. Singers took part in a choral clinic facilitated by guest clinician Dr. Hilary Apfelstadt in Auer Performance Hall, learned about proper vocal technique with Dr. Matthew Giallongo, Director of PFW Vocal Studies, participated in a movement workshop, and were given a campus tour. The experience gave students the opportunity to grow their musicianship and learn more about choral singing. Van Wert High School’s Freshmen, Sophomore, and Concert Choirs are under the direction of Julia Reichert and the Select Choir is under the direction of Melissa Bloomfield. Photo submitted