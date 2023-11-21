Cougar bowlers sweep Bath in opener

VW independent sports

LIMA — Van Wert opened the 2023-2024 high school bowling season with an impressive sweep of Bath at 20th Century Lanes on Monday.

Boys

The Cougars defeated the Wildcats 2,605-2,370. High games for the night went to junior Hayden Davis with a 194, sophomore Tristan Blackmore with a 192, junior Logan Sutton with a 183 game and senior Nevin Pierce with a 179 game. High series of the night went to Blackmore with a nice two-game 351. Juniors Christan German and Christan Thatcher, along with sophomore Blake Sutton also contributed to the Cougars win.

Head coach Seth Blackmore chats with the boys bowling team. Photo submitted

“There are two things we are going to focus on this year: staying mentally focused and setting spare conversion goals,” Van Wert head caoch Seth Blackmore said. “I told the players before the match that our spare conversion goal for tonight was 60 percent and we finished the night at 59 percent. I would call that a good start to the season.”

Girls

The Lady Cougars opened their WBL season with a dominating 1,807-1,297 victory. High games of the night went to sophomore Reagan Horine with a 155, sophomore Lindsey Say with a 150, senior Chloe Dettrow with a 140, and freshman Makayla Wannemacher with a 122 game. The high two- game series of the night went to Say (150-139-289). Sophomores Jazmyn Calderon and Hannah Kennedy and freshman Jayda Vibbert also contributed to the Cougars win.

“The biggest thing for the girls tonight was consistency with their approach and hitting their marks on the lane,” Blackmore said. “They all executed well and brought home the win.”

The Cougars now have a long break and will return to action at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 9, against Defiance at Olympic Lanes.