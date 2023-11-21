Lancer bowlers split match with Elida

VW independent sports

LIMA – Lincolnview and Elida split their bowling match at Westgate Lanes on Monday, with the Bulldogs posting a win on the boys’ side and the Lady Lancers rolling to victory on the girls’ side.

Elida’s Xavier Boop led all bowlers with a 244-182-426 series, as the Bulldogs posted a 2,915-2,274 victory. Lincolnview was led by Jade Hundley (170-172-342), followed by Evan Elling (132-186-318), Logan Block (131-166-297), Grayden Clay (153-138-291) and Aaron Garay (149-104-253).

The Lady Lancers won 2,090-1,295 and were led by Zoey Tracy (154-180-334), followed by Karighan King (132-142-274), Abby Dannenfelser (146-126-272), Jenna Corzine (158-108-266), Lily Wyatt (139) and Hadley Goins (116).