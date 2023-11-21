OSHP watching for impaired drivers

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Traditionally, the Thanksgiving holiday weekend is one of the busiest travel periods each year. As motorists travel throughout the state, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers will be enforcing safe driving.

Troopers will be highly visible and will crack down on impaired drivers and those failing to wear seat belts through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, November 26.

Many Thanksgiving celebrations involve alcohol, which increases the possibility of impaired driving. During last year’s Thanksgiving reporting period, which ran from November 23-27, there were 18 fatal crashes in which 19 people were killed, including four instances of pedestrians being struck. Of the 14 crashes where pedestrians were not involved, safety belts were available but not used in 11 of the incidents. Within the same reporting period, alcohol and/or drugs were linked to 12 of the fatal crashes.

“We hope everyone has a safe Thanksgiving,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “When you designate a sober driver, put your phone down and properly use safety belts, you are helping save lives.”

The Patrol also made 278 arrests for impaired driving and assisted 1,534 motorists during last year’s Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

Motorists are encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers, drug activity or stranded motorists.