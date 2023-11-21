Pigskin Pick’Em: state semifinals

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Ask any high school head football coach in Ohio – there’s nothing like practicing on Thanksgiving Day. If you’re doing that, you’re just one game away from competing for a state title in one of Ohio’s seven divisions.

Entering Week No. 15, one Western Buckeye League team (Celina) is still going, while one Northwest Conference team (Columbus Grove) will spend a second consecutive season practicing on Turkey Day. There’s no surprise here, two Midwest Athletic Conference teams (Versailles and Marion Local) have stormed into the semifinals in two different divisions.

Last week I went 4-1, with the only incorrect pick being the Celina/Hamilton Badin game. Heading into the state semifinals, my overall record is 204-44 (82.2 percent).

Just three games are on this week’s Pigskin Pick’Em slate, which is a day early due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Next week, I’ll pick all seven state championship games, regardless of who’s playing in them.

Division III

Celina (12-2) vs. Columbus Bishop Watterson (13-1)

The Bulldogs just keep on winning. They knocked off the top three seeds in Region 12 to get to this point, including established powers Trotwood-Madison and Hamilton Badin. Now, Celina is back in the state semifinals for the first time since 1998 and kudos to them for that.

The Bishop Watterson Stallions were long a power under former coach Bob Jacoby. They have two state championships under their belt (2002, 2010) plus three runner-up finishes and now nine state tournament appearances. The only blemish on this year’s schedule came in Week No. 10, a 27-24 loss to Columbus St. Francis DeSales, a team that finished 5-6.

I’d love to see Celina win this game and I think they’re certainly capable of doing it. As far as my pick, I’m torn, as my mind is telling me to go with Bishop Watterson. However, I have to consider what Celina has done during this playoff run. Can the Bulldogs do it again? It won’t be easy, but I’ll say yes, they’ll do it.

The pick: Celina

Division VI

Columbus Grove (12-2) vs. Versailles (12-2)

According to Ned Stechschulte, this is the first ever matchup between Columbus Grove and Versailles and it will be the first time Columbus Grove has ever played in Wapakoneta.

After a 1-2 start to the season, the Bulldogs have won 11 straight and the closest games in that stretch were a pair of seven point victories over Bluffton, 14-7 in the regular season finale and 17-10 in last week’s regional championship game. It’s the second straight trip to the state semifinals and third in four seasons for Columbus Grove.

The only losses suffered by Versailles this season were to Marion Local (14-13) and Coldwater (21-14). None of their playoff games have been close. In fact, the closest one was last week’s 41-14 regional championship win over Anna.

I’d love to see Columbus Grove win this game and get to the state title game, most likely against Kirtland and while I think the Bulldogs could win this contest, I’m leaning toward Versailles. The good news here – I haven’t always been very accurate with Columbus Grove this season. Here’s hoping I’m wrong in this one.

The pick: Versailles

Division VII

Patrick Henry (12-2) vs. Marion Local (14-0)

What a great win by the Patriots in last week’s Region 26 championship game (40-39 over McComb). It’s safe to say Patrick Henry has played a very challenging schedule this season and has dealt well with some adversity and injuries.

Marion Local has been, well, Marion Local. The Flyers had a couple of close calls during the regular season (29-26 over Wapakoneta, 14-13 over Versailles) but the postseason has been eye popping. Marion Local has scored four playoff opponents 208-7. The seven points were scored by another MAC school, Minster. Against No. 2 Asonia, Marion Local led 7-0 at halftime, then scored 41 points in the second half. This is a team playing at a completely different level right now.

With all due respect to Patrick Henry, Marion Local wins this one, probably by a substantial margin and I’m sticking to my guns – the Flyers will win the Division VII state championship.

The pick: Marion Local