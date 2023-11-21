Realtors help YWCA

“Women in Real Estate of Van Wert County” recently came together to adopt a room at the YWCA. These women work together daily and see the need being met by the YWCA, and they noted when women come together and support each other great things can happen. Anyone who would like to sponsor a room can learn more at the YWCA website. Pictured above are realtors Michelle Gunter, Sarah Kill, Jane Germann, Lauren Hongford, Amy Johns, Anne Brecht, Tammy Reynolds, Amber Davis, Kendra Wessell, Courtney Duer. Not pictured is Jessica Bear. Photo submitted