Sylvia Ann (Thomas) Alexander

Sylvia Ann (Thomas) Alexander, 88, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 19, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born to Valeria (Sponseller) and William Thomas. 70 years ago, she married the love of her life, Tom Alexander. Beginning in 1965, together with Tom, they built, founded, and worked together at Alexander & Bebout, Inc. Her knack for numbers came in handy for managing the company books for 50 years.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends at Hamilton Lake, creating some of her most cherished memories over 84 years. Throughout their life they enjoyed traveling together, shopping, and wintering in Florida. In her free time, you could always find her with a novel in her hand. Sylvia had timeless elegance and impeccable style, which started with her early experience at her parents’ jewelry store, Thomas Jewelry. Sylvia shaped her family leading by example, being an excellent role model, all with grace and dignity. She left her mark on all that knew her, including her involvement within her community. She was small in stature, but large in heart.

Surviving are her daughter, Teresa (Lynn) Parrish; son-in-law, Ken Dasher; granddaughters, Tracy (Brian) Mitchener, and Sara (TJ) Zura; great-grandchildren, Elijah Staude, Lauren Mitchener, Tyler Zura, Joey Zura, and Ava Mitchener; her sister, Beth (Mike) Wallick of Columbia, South Carolina, and her sister, Paula Ferrell of Cocoa Beach, Florida.

She will join her loving husband Tom Alexander, their daughter Lori (Ken) Dasher, and granddaughter, Angel Staude in heaven.

Funeral services for Sylvia will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 24, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with MaryAnn Tomlinson officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred Memorials: YWCA of Van Wert.

To share in Sylvia’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.