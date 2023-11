U.S. 30 crash…

This single vehicle rollover crash occurred just after 9 a.m. this morning on U.S. 30 just after the westbound entrance ramp in Van Wert. The Van Wert Police Department, Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department, Van Wert Fire Department, ODOT and Van Wert County EMA were at the scene. Check back later for more information. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent