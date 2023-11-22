Robert Julian ‘Bob’ Rodgers

Robert Julian “Bob” Rodgers, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 17, 2023, at the age of 80.

He was born December 29, 1942, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Robert D. and Marjorie (Schott) Rodgers, who both preceded him in death.

Robert Rodgers

Throughout his life, Bob followed his entrepreneurial spirit and became a successful owner and operator of many successful businesses. He also taught at Vantage Career Center for several years. Beyond his professional ventures, Bob was an avid traveler, always seeking new horizons to explore. He cherished his weekends spent at Coldwater Lake, immersing himself in the tranquility of nature. Additionally, he found solace in the sandy shores of Naples, Florida, walking along the coastline and relishing the warmth of the sun. Bob’s love for sports led him to become a member of the Amateur Trapshooters Association for over 30 years. His unparalleled shooting skills allowed him to achieve a remarkable feat of shooting 100 targets in a row, a feat he was immensely proud of. He also found joy in riding his snowmobile and was a dedicated member of the Middle Point Snow Twisters for more than two decades.

Within the community, Bob was a member of the Van Wert Moose Lodge and the Van Wert Elks Lodge. He enjoyed the camaraderie and fellowship shared among its members. Additionally, his adventurous spirit extended to the skies, as he obtained his pilot’s license, experiencing the freedom and wonder of flying. Bob was a man of diverse interests. Whether it was fishing, capturing moments through photography, making quiche, baking cookies, or engaging in his famous “piddling” endeavors, he possessed an innate ability to tinker, fix, and MacGyver anything before him. His resourcefulness and ingenuity were admired by all.

Bob will forever be remembered by his cherished wife, Linda Rodgers of Van Wert; his son, Erik Rodgers of Van Wert and his daughter, Jennifer Rodgers of Napoleon as well as many cousins and numerous friends.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Brenda (Rowland) Rodgers and his beloved dog, Bufford.

To celebrate the life of this remarkable man, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Following his wishes, Robert will be laid to rest through cremation.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, https://t2t.org.

To share in Bob’s online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory.