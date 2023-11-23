Van Wert’s Fountain Park has come alive for the holidays with the Christmas at Fountain Park display. A special opening night ceremony was held Wednesday night. Mayor Ken Markward flipped the switch, Santa and live reindeer made an appearance, and the Van Wert High School Select Choir sang Chrismtas carols. The annual display will be on from 6-10 p.m. nightly through December 29, weather permitting. There is no admission charge. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent