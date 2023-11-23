CHP honors Drake

CHP Home Care & Hospice has recognized Connie Drake for 40 years of service on the Community Health Professionals, Inc. Board of Directors. Brent Tow, CHP President and CEO presented Drake with a plaque and the honorary title of “Board Member Emeritus” at the November meeting of the nonprofit board. A lifelong nurse, Drake is the first CHP Board member to receive this distinction for her “important leadership and significant contributions.” While no longer an active member, Drake will continue as a mentor and advisor, offering wisdom and counsel as needed. Drake will continue as a member of the Angel Foundation board, where she has served since 1997. Photo submitted