Four people sentenced in local court

VW independent staff

Below is a list of criminal hearings that were held between Thursday, November 16, and Wednesday, November 22, in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Judge Martin Burchfield presided over each hearing.

Sentencings

Shaun Berry, 43, of Delphos, was sentenced to three years of community control on 30 days in jail at a later date on three counts of gross sexual imposition, all fourth degree felonies. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim, possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment. In addition, he was ordered to pay monthly probation fees and court costs. He was also classified as a Tier II sex offender, meaning he’s required to register with the Sheriff’s Office every 180 days for 25 years.

Kyle Jacks, 33, of Delphos, was sentenced to two years of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date, and 50 hours of community service for domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. He is to possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Rachel Parsons, 37, of Middle Point, was sentenced to up to six months at the WORTH Center, three years of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date and 100 hours of community service, on a charge of corrupting another with drugs, a fourth degree felony. She is to possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

James Jewell, 41, of Decatur, Indiana, was sentenced to 150 days in jail for receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony. He was given credit for 64 days already served and was assessed court costs.

Change of plea

Daniel Lehmkuhle III, 25, of Delphos, changed his plea to guilty of trespass in a habitation where a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. Wednesday, January 3. Prior to changing his plea, Lehmkuhle admitted to violating his bond by failing to report to probation. New bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety.

Time waivers

Ryan Houser, 38, of Rockford, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 3.

Thomas Lampy, 31, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial conference is now scheduled for 8 a.m. December 20.

Ethan Bear, 22, of Lima, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial conference was then scheduled for 8 a.m. December 13.

Brian Cutlip, 40, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial conference was set for 9 a.m. January 3.