Houser waives right to speedy trial

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A Rockford man charged in connection with the September shooting death of a Van Wert woman has requested a delay in his case.

During a hearing held Wednesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court, Ryan J. Houser, 38, signed a time waiver and requested additional time to prepare his case. The document waives Houser’s right to a speedy trial. Judge Martin Burchfield scheduled a pre-trial conference for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 3. A trial date may be set at that time.

Ryan Houser

During a previous hearing in early November, Houser entered a not guilty plea to charges of aggravated murder, an unclassified felony; murder, an unclassified felony, tampering with evidence, a third degree felony, and having weapons under disability, a third degree felony. His bond was set at $1 million cash or surety.

The charges were handed down by a grand jury and are connected to the shooting death of Barbara Ganger, 43, of Van Wert. Her body was discovered on Monday, September 4, when the Van Wert Police Department was called to do a welfare check at Van Wert West Apartments on W. Main St. Officers made entry to the apartment and found Ganger deceased inside. She had been shot twice, once in the stomach area, and once in the head.

When he was served with the charges, Houser was incarcerated at the Mercer County Jail, on unrelated charges of having a weapon under disability and a probation/parole violation, both third degree felonies.

If Houser is able to post bond in the local case, Judge Burchfield ordered electronic house arrest