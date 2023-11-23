Peggy L. (Kear) (Semer) Stuckey

This world has lost the most amazing, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother that ever lived.

Peggy L. (Kear) (Semer) Stuckey was born at Van Wert County Hospital on April 13, 1936, to Robert Eugene and Edith Lucina (Gernan) Kear.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Billie Gene Kear, Robert Eugene Kear Jr., and Larry Kear, and one sister, Patricia Kear.

She graduated from Van Wert High School in 1955 and married James Raymond Semer, who preceded her in death. Together they had five children, Michael James (Edna) Semer, Christopher D. (Sue) Semer, Marilyn Annette (Amelia Wolf) Diller, Cheryl Ann (Neil) Semer Leffel, and John Eugene (Shirley) Semer, 12 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

Peggy later married David Powell Stuckey on September 21, 1974, and he survives. Together they shared one child, Bradley Stuckey. She was a stepmother to Ramona Kay (Stuckey) Walters, who preceded her in death, and Terri Lee Stuckey; three step-granddaughters and five step-great- grandchildren.

Peggy enjoyed music and was an ardent musician and soloist in the school choir, played the clarinet in the school band and was a baton twirler. She was also a choir director at the Zion United Methodist Church in Grover Hill. In addition, Peggy loved playing cards, sketching and drawing nature scenes and birds, crafting, sewing, swimming, gardening, crocheting, knitting, bird-watching, and collecting sand dollars and shells while walking beaches. She worked as a telephone operator, manufacturing associate, tomato processor, babysitter, ironer and housekeeper.

Peggy will forever be remembered by her family for her love and dedication to Jesus Christ, Our Lord and Savior, and will be dearly missed by all and never forgotten.

A private ceremony with a funeral service was held on Saturday, November 18, at the United Brethren Church, Van Wert, with Rev. Gerald Baker, officiating. Burial immediately followed at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials and expressions of sympathy may be directed to the First United Brethren Church, Van Wert.

Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, assisted the family with the arrangements.