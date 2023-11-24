Local schools receive PPEC donations

VW independent staff/submitted information

PAULDING — Members of Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative recently donated $13,044 to eight local charities and community projects through the cooperative’s Operation Round Up program. Among them: Delphos Jefferson Middle School and Vantage Career Center.

Approximately 80 percent of PPEC members round up their electric bill and donate those pennies to this fund, making a huge impact in the co-op’s northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana communities.

Participating members round up their monthly electric bill to the next dollar, with the extra pennies being used to help fund charities and groups in their communities. Each quarter, the funds are dispensed to local causes that applied for funding.

Vantage Career Center students received a $1,000 donation from PPEC members through the co-op’s Operation Round Up program. These funds will be used to purchase Christmas presents for local children through Toss A Toy. Photo submitted

The most recent donation recipients include:

Delphos Jefferson Middle School; $750 to provide funding for field trip rewards.

Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana; $1,000 for elementary programs.

MAV Youth Mentoring; $800 to purchase steam materials and provide mentor support.

Paulding Exempted – LifeWise Academy; $2,984 to purchase recap cards for students.

Paulding Middle School; $1,250 to provide funding for a field trip for social and emotional learning after the loss of a classmate.

Power2Change; $3,000 to develop the first marketing plan and prevent burnout.

Putnam County Habitat for Humanity; $2,260 to purchase construction materials.

Vantage Career Center Toss A Toy; $1,000 to purchase Christmas presents for local children.

Operation Round Up was started in 2010 as a way to give back to PPEC’s communities. Groups in both Ohio and Indiana can apply. Organizations can apply for Operation Round Up assistance by contacting Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op’s Marketing and Communications Manager Samantha Kuhn at skuhn@ppec.coop or visiting www.ppec.coop/operation-round.

Anyone wishing to participate by rounding up their monthly bill should call PPEC’s office at 800.686.2357. The average member’s donation is about $6 per year.

Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative is proud to serve more than 13,000 members in Paulding, Putnam, Defiance, Van Wert, and Allen counties in Ohio, and Adams and Allen counties in Indiana.