OSHP’s Laux, Klausing earn top honors

Submitted information

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Tucker L. Laux has been selected the 2023 Trooper of the Year at the Van Wert Post.

The selection of Trooper Laux, 28, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2023. Fellow officers stationed at the Van Wert Post, chose Trooper Laux based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

Tucker Laux and Katie Klausing

Trooper Laux joined the Highway Patrol in 2018 as a member of the 165th Academy Class. Originally from Celina, and a graduate of Celina High School, Trooper Laux served in the United States Coast Guard and attends Wright State University. Laux has also been awarded the Patrol’s physical fitness, safe driving, and criminal patrol awards, and was selected as the Van Wert Post Trooper of the Year in 2022.

Trooper Laux and his family reside in Mercer County.

Radio Dispatcher Katie I. Klausing has been selected the 2023 Dispatcher of the Year at the Van Wert Dispatch Center. Klausing joined the Highway Patrol in 2018 and has been assigned to the Van Wert Dispatch center throughout her career. She is a graduate of Lincolnview High School and Vantage Career Center.

Klausing, 40, was honored in recognition of her outstanding service over the past year. Supervision and dispatchers chose Klausing based on her technical job knowledge and ability, enthusiastic work attitude, teamwork, and prompt and courteous response to the public’s request for information and assistance.

Klausing and her family reside in Van Wert County.

Both Laux and Klausing are in contention for district and state honors as Trooper of th e Year and Dispatcher of the Year. Those honors will be announced at a later date.