Paulding County blaze claims three lives

VW independent staff

PAULDING — Tragedy struck in Paulding on Thanksgiving Day, when a fire swept through a mobile home in the village, killing three people.

The Paulding Fire Department was summoned to the scene in the 800 block of N. Main St. at approximately 7:30 Thursday morning and firefighters arrived to find the mobile home fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters from Antwerp, Cecil-Crane Township and Payne were called to provide mutual aid.

The bodies of the three victims were transported to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office autopsies and identification. The mobile home was deemed a total loss and two neighboring mobile homes sustained significant damage.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.