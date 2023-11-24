Randall B. DeCamp

Randall B. DeCamp, 76, of Convoy, passed away on Thursday, November 23, 2023, at his residence.

He was born on November 16, 1947, in Ossian, Indiana, to Diamond E. and Margaret N. (Shively) DeCamp. Randy was an United States Army veteran. He had worked at International Harvester, in Ft Wayne, and later retired from Eaton Corporation, in Van Wert, after many years of service.

He was a member of the American Legion, enjoyed attending car shows with his 1955 Chevy, which he restored. He had also spent time coaching and volunteering for youth baseball.

Randy is survived by his children, Trent (Amy) DeCamp of Tucson, Arizona, and Alyssa Young of Van Wert; his grandchildren, Katie and Natalie DeCamp and Brooke Young; and his brothers, Gary (Jan) DeCamp of Florida, Terry DeCamp of Van Wert and Douglas (Kathy) DeCamp of Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and an infant sister, Kebra Jan DeCamp.

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert.