Recap: girls hoops, state semi football

VW independent sports

Girls basketball

Crestview 52 Fort Recovery 29

CONVOY — In the season opener, Cali Gregory scored 17 points and Kaci Gregory added 16 and Crestview defeated Fort Recovery 52-29 on Friday.

Ellie Kline contributed eight points and Kennedy Crider scored six points in the win.

The Lady Knights led 11-8 after one quarter and 26-17 at halftime. Crestview enjoyed a 15-5 third quarter scoring advantage and carried a 41-22 lead into the final stanza.

Crestview (1-0) will host Ottoville tonight. The JV contest will be two quarters and will start at 5 p.m.

Ottoville 71 Van Wert 27

OTTOVILLE — Erica Thorbahn scored 18 points to lead Ottoville to a season opening 71-27 win over Van Wert on Friday.

Carly Thorbahn added 11 Paige Turnwald chipped in with 10 points for the Big Green. Ottoville barged out to a 27-11 first quarter lead, with Erica Thorbahn and Jacelyn Langals each scoring seven points, and Carly Thorbahn adding six. Kendra Deehring scored nine of Van Wert’s first quarter points, and went on to finish with 12. Ottoville led 47-25 at halftime and 62-22 after three quarters.

Ottoville (1-0) will travel to Crestview tonight, while Van Wert (0-1) will open the home portion of the schedule against Lima Central Catholic on Thursday.

Football

Division III

XENIA – Celina led 14-0 after the first quarter but Columbus Bishop Watterson stormed back for a 27-14 Division III state semifinal win over the Bulldogs.

Division VI

WAPAKONETA – Versailles ended Columbus Grove’s season, 30-13, in the Division VI state semifinals at Wapakoneta.

Division VII

LIMA — Defending state champion Marion Local jumped out to a 21-0 first quarter lead and cruised to a 42-0 win over Patrick Henry in the Division VII state semifinals in Lima.

The Flyers (15-0) will face Dalton (14-1) in the state championship game at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Canton.