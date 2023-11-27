Holiday on Ice…

This Sunday, December 3 at 2 and 7 p.m., the holiday season comes to life in Van Wert with an extraordinary ice show extravaganza to remember! Celebrate the Ultimate Christmas Celebration on Ice, featuring Heather Rae, soul pop music sensation, alongside world-class figure skating and mesmerizing Cirque acts!

Get ready to usher in the holiday season with a spectacular variety including a fusion of music, ice skating, and cirque performances in “Christmas Celebration on Ice.” This one-of-a-kind event promises to be an enchanting and unforgettable holiday experience for audiences of all ages. This show is certain to transport your family to a magical winter wonderland where the glimmering ice rink becomes the stage for an extraordinary display of talent and holiday spirit. Here are just a few reasons why the Niswonger is the perfect entertainment destination for this enchanting show:

The Christmas Celebration on Ice will have two shows, 2 and 7 p.m. this Sunday. Photos submitted

Heather Rae, Soul Pop Sensation: Prepare to be dazzled by the soulful and captivating voice of Heather Rae, a renowned pop music singer and songwriter. Heather will serenade the audience with her melodic tunes and festive hits, bringing a unique blend of soul and pop to the holiday season.

World-Class Figure Skating: Witness the grace and skill of Olympic and world champion figure skaters as they perform stunning routines that will leave you in awe of their precision and artistry.

Cirque Acts: Be mesmerized by awe-inspiring cirque performances that defy gravity and imagination, adding an extra layer of excitement and wonder to the show.

Spectacular Set Design: Immerse yourself in the holiday magic as the ice rink is transformed into a winter wonderland, adorned with dazzling lights, festive decorations, and surprises around every corner.

Van Wert Live is honored to present this exceptional celebration of the holiday season, bringing together the best of music, ice skating, and circus arts for an unforgettable evening. Whether you’re a fan of Heather Rae’s music, an ice-skating enthusiast, or simply looking for a magical night out, “Christmas Celebration on Ice” promises to deliver joy and wonder to all who attend. Presenting Sponsors Revival Design Collective and Jim + Mary Pope along with Supporting Sponsors, Jeffery-Mohr Family Dentistry and Slusher’s Jewelry believe in the power of the Niswonger stage and are committed to bringing Van Wert the best in entertainment for this December to Remember!

Join us for a delightful day filled with heartwarming performances, jaw-dropping stunts, and the pure magic of Christmas on Ice at The Niswonger in Van Wert!