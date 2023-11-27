Crestview wins big

Myia Etzler (2) scores two of her 14 points during Crestview’s 51-29 win over Ottoville on Saturday. Ellie Kline led the Lady Knights with 16 points, including 12 in the third quarter, and Cali Gregory also hit double digits with 11. Crestview outscored the Big Green 30-6 in the second half. Jessica Burgei led Ottoville with 12 points. Both teams will return to action Tuesday night. Crestview (2-0) will host Parkway while Ottoville (1-1) will travel to Lincolnview. Photo courtesy of Wyatt Richardson