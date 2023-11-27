Holiday Light Show running through Xmas

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert 4-H Exchange Club is inviting everyone to the 16th annual Holiday Light Show at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds, 125 Fox Road in Van Wert.

It began in 2007 with only 13 displays and just 500 vehicles that drove through that season. This year’s show has over 160 displays and 5,000 vehicles are expected to drive through. Exhibits are themed around the holidays and are sponsored by local businesses, individuals, churches, and clubs.

Here is the schedule for the 4-H Exchange Club’s Holiday Light Show.

The show is open from 6-9 p.m. every Thursday-Sunday through December 10, then from December 14-25, the show will be open from 6-9 p.m. every night. Santa will be at the light show every Saturday night. The cost is $5 per car to drive through and $25 for limos, buses and 15 passenger vans. In addition, the Van Wert 4-H Exchange Club is offering a limited number of decal passes for purchase for $15 to enjoy the light show unlimited times.

To access the light show, enter from Fox Road Gate No. 4. More information can be found on the 4-H Exchange Club’s Holiday Light Show Facebook page.

The Van Wert County 4-H Exchange Club is composed of youth ages 13-18 from all areas of the county. This event is a fundraiser for the group to help support the cost to host or travel to other states in the summer.