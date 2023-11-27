Lincolnview girls open with a win

VW independent sports

Addysen Stevens and Keira Breese led a balanced attack and Lincolnview opened the 2023-2024 girls high school basketball season in fine fashion by defeating Continental 56-23 on Saturday.

Stevens led the way with 14 points, including seven in the third quarter while Breese scored 13 points, with eight coming in the first quarter, including a pair of treys. Emerson Walker added nine points and nine Lady Lancers registered in the scorebook. Ava Sheeter led Continental with 10 points.

Lincolnview set the tone early by racing out to an 18-4 lead after the first quarter, and 32-12 at halftime. It was 53-18 entering the final period.

Lincolnview (1-0) will host Ottoville on Tuesday.