OSHP shares Lights for Lives numbers

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Findlay District, along with other law enforcement agencies in northwest Ohio, participated in the 12th annual “Lights for Lives” campaign last week. The collaborative effort was done to promote safe driving as the holiday season kicks off.

The yearly campaign, which began at 6 a.m. on November 21, and ran through 6 a.m. on November 22, focused on cracking down on drivers who violated traffic laws. The name “Lights for Lives” represents the action of law enforcement personnel activating their overhead lights, and stopping drivers who have committed traffic violations, which in turn, helps save lives.

During the 24-hour operation, participating agencies stopped 384 vehicles and issued a total of 78 citations. Six of those citations were for safety belt violations. Agencies also reported one impaired driver being removed from northwest Ohio roadways.

The Patrol thanked participating law enforcement agencies from a number of counties, including Van Wert County, Williams County, Fulton County, Lucas County, Defiance County, Henry County, Wood County, Putnam County, Paulding County, Hancock County, Allen County and Hardin County.

OSHP is reminding motorists to always buckle up, slow down and move over for stopped traffic. Additionally, it is important to always plan ahead and never operate a vehicle when impaired by drugs and/or alcohol, especially during the busy holiday travel season.